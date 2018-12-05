Sally understood she was different right from an early age and she accepted it. When she turned 16, Sally’s mother died and she was forced to go live in the street. Being a lesbian, she was discriminated and underwent brutality.

She reached out to Outward LGBT Community in 2018, to help her move from Barbados. We settled her in the Canada. Sally says that when he first arrived in the Canada she was so excited. She was connected with so many people who were going through the same situation as her. She was also linked with several resources that helped her deal with anxiety and depression. She has so many resources to help her settle in the new environment.

Today, Sally is living in a nice house in the Ottawa. She still continues receiving treatment for the scars she got while living in the street and attends therapy sessions. She has found hope in life and can now dream of finding a woman to become her wife. She is very grateful to Outward LGBT community.