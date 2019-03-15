Their story is similar to Khalid. The couple from Syria is now living a happy life in Toronto after contacting Outward LGBT Community.

In Syria, they had lived in secret and they had kept their relationship in the closet. Being gay is a criminal offence in Syria. Taren and Musa lived in constant fear if anyone found out.

Eventually, they decided to reach out to Outward LGBT community to help them relocate to a new country where they can be free to live out their relationship and grow old together happily.

In Toronto, they were allocated an apartment and are now safe and proud of their relationship. They are very grateful for Outward LGBT Community for making it possible to have a life together and grow old together.